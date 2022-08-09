CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,762 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in APA were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of APA by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of APA by 8,358.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on APA. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Insider Activity at APA

APA Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.37). APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

