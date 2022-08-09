CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanta Services Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.31.

Quanta Services stock opened at $137.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.94. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.09 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

