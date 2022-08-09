Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,141 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $112.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $186.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average of $117.07.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.45.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.