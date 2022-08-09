Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $91.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.03. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

