Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.23.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $292.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.88. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.68 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

