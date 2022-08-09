Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

Insider Activity at Cigna

Cigna Stock Performance

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,642 shares of company stock worth $20,869,065. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $281.77 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $284.46. The stock has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.76 and a 200-day moving average of $252.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.