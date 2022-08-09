Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,322 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.83. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

