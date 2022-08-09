500,000 Shares in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Separately, SWM Advisors purchased a new position in electroCore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Errico bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,765,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,764.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 180,197 shares of company stock worth $89,374. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECOR stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. electroCore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

