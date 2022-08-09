Forsta AP Fonden Sells 10,400 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,104 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,402,000 after acquiring an additional 109,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,751 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $133.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

