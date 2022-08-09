Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $749.23.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $712.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $651.63 and its 200 day moving average is $660.23. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,746.42. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,144 shares of company stock worth $9,971,252 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

