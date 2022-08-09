Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 1,235 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in MetLife were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,368,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,758,000 after buying an additional 1,688,395 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,846,000 after buying an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,531,000 after buying an additional 1,258,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after buying an additional 898,006 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Up 0.2 %

MET stock opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.99. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

