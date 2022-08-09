Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.91.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $104.30 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.