M&T Bank Corp Acquires 3,574 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.
Garmin Stock Performance
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Garmin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin
In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Garmin (GRMN)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.