Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after buying an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,350,000 after acquiring an additional 166,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,596,000 after acquiring an additional 60,988 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,984,000 after acquiring an additional 275,423 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,902,000 after acquiring an additional 174,932 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $287.74 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $308.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,497 shares of company stock worth $41,130,902. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

