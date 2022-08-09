Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,886 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $15,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Fortive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average is $60.37.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.