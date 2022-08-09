Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,511 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $1,186,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.64 and a one year high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

