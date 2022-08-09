Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

LOW opened at $201.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.36.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.58.

About Lowe's Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

