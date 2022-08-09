Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Position Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,478 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $12,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,572,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,379,000 after purchasing an additional 345,565 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,916,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 630,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 205,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $120.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.30. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHKP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

