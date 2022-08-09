Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $12.83 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,426 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.