Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Allstate were worth $15,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Allstate by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Allstate by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,845,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Allstate by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.94 and a 200 day moving average of $127.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.51. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.47%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

