Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,899 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after buying an additional 470,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,521,000 after buying an additional 147,965 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $464.05 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $466.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $644.72.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.