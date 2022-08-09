Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,802 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $16,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $155.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.13.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

