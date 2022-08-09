The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $16,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,986,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,080,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4,249.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 223,496 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $159.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.57.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

