Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 147,397 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,397 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $17,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.0 %

SLB stock opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock valued at $205,224,121. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

