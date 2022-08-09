Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 130,591 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130,591 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Celanese were worth $17,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 20.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

Celanese stock opened at $110.99 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $104.74 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.16%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

