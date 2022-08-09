Forsta AP Fonden Sells 2,100 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $2,358,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $103.46 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.92 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTG. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.70.

Entegris Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.