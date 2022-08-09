Banco Santander S.A. Invests $384,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Teleflex to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.09.

TFX stock opened at $255.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $235.01 and a 1 year high of $405.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.52.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

