Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after purchasing an additional 678,453 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 3,884.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,771,000 after purchasing an additional 462,342 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Align Technology by 887.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,730,000 after purchasing an additional 325,112 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $197,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $293.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.86 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

