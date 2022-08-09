Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $262,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $277.44 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $302.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.58 and a 200-day moving average of $275.39.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

