Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,665 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,710,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 410,575 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 369,409 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 955,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,604,000 after acquiring an additional 135,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 872.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 112,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 100,882 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

