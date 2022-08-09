Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys New Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 227,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 136,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 141.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AQN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

