Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 1,018 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,197 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 750.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Twitter to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.53.

Twitter Stock Up 1.0 %

TWTR stock opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,220,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 541,266 shares of company stock valued at $20,234,640. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

