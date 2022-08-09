Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 863,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52,929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 239,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $67.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.60.

