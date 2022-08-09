Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,497,000 after buying an additional 798,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,468,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,820,000 after acquiring an additional 472,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,384,000 after purchasing an additional 290,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.27.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Up 3.2 %

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $170.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.87. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.