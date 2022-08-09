Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.4 %

Bank of America stock opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.