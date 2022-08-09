Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonen Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 583,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,817,000 after buying an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 104.4% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $90.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $246.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.04. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $198.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

