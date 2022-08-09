CX Institutional Grows Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

CX Institutional lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 538,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,103,000 after purchasing an additional 89,729 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 300.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $2,249,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,243,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,004,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

FTLS stock opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87.

