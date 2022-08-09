CX Institutional Grows Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

CX Institutional increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.94. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

