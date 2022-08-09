Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.02. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

