CX Institutional Has $694,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Copart were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,451,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Copart by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Copart stock opened at $129.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.59. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens upped their target price on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.