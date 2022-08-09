CX Institutional Acquires 573 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $227.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.69. The company has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

