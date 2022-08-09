iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 665.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 925,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,006,000 after purchasing an additional 490,914 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,382,000. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 704,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 308,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 271,948 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

