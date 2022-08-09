The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,861 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Hershey were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $226.34 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.96. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.86.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.