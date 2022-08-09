VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 82,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VanEck Long Muni ETF stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

