CX Institutional Purchases 5,442 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

CX Institutional boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,182,000 after acquiring an additional 153,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,100,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,126,000 after acquiring an additional 669,909 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6,144.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,520,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 789,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,544,000 after buying an additional 248,360 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

GNR stock opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $65.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.13.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.