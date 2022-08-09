3,734 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Loews by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 48,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 33.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 40,961 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Loews during the first quarter worth $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Loews by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on L shares. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $394,015.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,902. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $17,376,630.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at $918,849,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

