CX Institutional Buys Shares of 17,536 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,536 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 589.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 280,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,026,000 after buying an additional 240,180 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Amdocs by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 495,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,103,000 after acquiring an additional 145,402 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $88.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.79.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

