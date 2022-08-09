CX Institutional Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 210.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 175,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 118,796 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,674,000 after acquiring an additional 40,058 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.24. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

