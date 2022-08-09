Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHH. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHH. Barclays increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.44.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

NYSE:CHH opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile



Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

