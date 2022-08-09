Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Increased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,591 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,939 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,051,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,703,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.24 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

